Pupil Slicer Premiere New Track & Music Video “L’appel Du Vide”

London, UK math-/grindcore outfit Pupil Slicer premiere their new new single and music video by the name of “L’appel Du Vide“ streaming below. The track finds Carson Pace (The Callous Daoboys) guesting.

Comments vocalist/guitarist Kate Davies:

“‘L’appel Du Vide‘ is about the call of the void and the anxiety that results from having to deal those upsetting, intrusive thoughts. This track marks the start of a new chapter for us musically, finally at a point in technical and songwriting ability where I feel we can convey how I wanted this project to sound since inception.

The song features guest vocals from Carson Pace of The Callous Daoboys, a friend that I met during the final Dillinger Escape Plan shows in New York a couple years ago. We immediately hit it off over a shared enthusiasm for all things mathcore. They had promised at the time to lend vocals to one of our tracks when we were ready and now we’re finally at that stage, I’m happy to say that Carson absolutely killed it.”