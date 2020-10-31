Bleed The Sky Premiere New Single “The Devil Will See You Now”

Bleed The Sky premiere a new single titled “The Devil Will See You Now”, streaming for you via YouTube below.

Say the group of the single:

“‘The Devil Will See You Now‘ has been through the ringer. This song was written, scrapped, re-written, scrapped again, put on the shelf for months, then finally revisited, reconstructed, re-recorded and now ready for release! We poured our highest levels of aggressive songwriting into this one, and loved every second of it.

Lyrically, this song is a very deliberate stand against anyone who has ever harmed an innocent. There is a special place in hell for anyone who preys on the young, and it especially strikes a nerve with us when predators are people of faith”