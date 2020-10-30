Insidious Disease Uploads New Music Video "Invisible War"
The time has come. Death metal conglomerate Insidious Disease unveil their new album, "After Death via Nuclear Death Records. In celebration, we've unleashed the official music video for "Invisible War," which can be seen below. "After Death" marks the band's first album in ten years, following their debut release, "Shadowcast."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Insidious Disease Uploads New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.