Heathen Shares New Lyric Video "In Black"

Band Photo: Heathen (?)

Last month, Heathen released their highly anticipated studio album, "Empire Of The Blind." Today, the band released the lyric video for "In Black" which can be seen below.

Heathen comments, "Hey Heathen fans! We want to thank each and every one of you for the great response to our new album 'Empire of the Blind'! And in celebration of All Hallows Eve, we bring you our latest lyric video... This is 'In Black'!"

"Empire Of The Blind" was for the most part engineered, produced, mixed, and mastered by Christopher “Zeuss” Harris at Planet Z Studios. Additional details - rhythm guitars, etc. - were put to digital 'tape' by Kragen Lum at SubLevel Studio in Little Rock, AR. The album features guest appearances by Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer), Rick Hunolt (ex-Exodus) and Doug Piercy (ex-Heathen). The cover artwork Empire of the Blind was handled by renowned artist Travis Smith (Overkill, Exhorder).