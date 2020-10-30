Heathen Shares New Lyric Video "In Black"
Band Photo: Heathen (?)
Last month, Heathen released their highly anticipated studio album, "Empire Of The Blind." Today, the band released the lyric video for "In Black" which can be seen below.
Heathen comments, "Hey Heathen fans! We want to thank each and every one of you for the great response to our new album 'Empire of the Blind'! And in celebration of All Hallows Eve, we bring you our latest lyric video... This is 'In Black'!"
"Empire Of The Blind" was for the most part engineered, produced, mixed, and mastered by Christopher “Zeuss” Harris at Planet Z Studios. Additional details - rhythm guitars, etc. - were put to digital 'tape' by Kragen Lum at SubLevel Studio in Little Rock, AR. The album features guest appearances by Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer), Rick Hunolt (ex-Exodus) and Doug Piercy (ex-Heathen). The cover artwork Empire of the Blind was handled by renowned artist Travis Smith (Overkill, Exhorder).
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Mountain Caller Releases New Music Video
- Next Article:
Insidious Disease Uploads New Music Video
0 Comments on "Heathen Shares New Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.