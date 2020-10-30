Anvil To Release New Album In 2022; Officially Cancels European Tour
Canadian heavy metal favourites Anvil has announced that they have had to cancel the rescheduled dates of their European tour, which was supposed to kick off next month. A statement from the band reads as follows:
"Legal At Last Euro Tour ends at 17 shows due to sudden COVID lockdown... remainder of tour (30 dates) re-scheduled for November / December 2020 is now clearly evident with the on going uncertainty, it is officially cancelled.
"Anvil has written the new record during the ongoing live music business lockdown (title and cover art to be revealed fall of 2021). The album is set to be recorded August - September 2021. Select European tour dates September - October 2021, March 2022 release tour to follow Europe in fall 2022.
"Fuck COVID-19."
