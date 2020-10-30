Aether Realm Posts New Music Video "The Magician" Online
This past summer, Napalm Records reissued Aether Realm's acclaimed 2017 album, "Tarot," featuring the addition of the band's previously standalone single "The Magician". Today, the band has revealed a brand new music video for the track – one you'll have to see to believe! This epic, cinematic dark fantasy adventure features spellbinding VFX, mystic woodland scenery, riffs for days and even a bloody cameo!
Frontman/bassist Vincent "Jake" Jones says about the video:
"Throughout the creation and release of 2017’s Tarot, we encountered many obstacles preventing us from presenting music videos on the scale we envisioned. Now, with the support of director and VFX artist Jaraad Nageer, as well as a team of skilled creatives, we’ve finally created something we feel accurately captures the feeling contained within the music. Prepare to be ensorcelled by 'The Magician'."
