Carcass Unveils New Song "Slaughtered In Soho"; New EP "Despicable" Out Today

Band Photo: Carcass (?)

English metal legends Carcass have released their massively anticipated, first collection of new music in 7 years, "Despicable," today via Nuclear Blast. Along with the new EP, the band has debuted a new visualiser for "Slaughtered in Soho," which Decibel called "a marvel of heavy groove, uplifting melody and dissonant attack." To celebrate, the band has released a new visualizer for the song, "Slaughtered In Soho," which you can check out below.

Commenting on the song, founding vocalist/bassist Jeff Walker states:

"Here’s the final track from the offcuts of the new album recording session that we decided to make available as an EP in order to tide people over. David Castillo who recorded & mixed the album was surprised this never made the cut….we, the band, were NOT! Anyhow, grit your teeth and 'enjoy'!"