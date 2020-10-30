Fuck The Facts Uploads New Song "Dropping Like Flies"

Band Photo: Fuck the Facts (?)

Saving the dreadful year of 2020 with the announcement of their new album "Pleine Noirceur", fans are ready to riot the moshpit for the new Fuck The Facts release coming this November 20th via their very own label Noise Salvation. Five years after they unleashed their Juno nominated "Desire Will Rot," Fuck The Facts continues right where they left off, offering up another slab of their patented “bastardized” grindcore full of all the twists and turns that fans have come to expect. In lead up to the charge, the trio is sharing their third rampage of face-punching, fist-pumping extremity with "Dropping Like Flies." It's a complimenting smorgasbord of 90's death metal, crust punk, and overall FTF trademark weirdness.

To get your fix of new Fuck The Facts, head on over to CVLTNation for the single's exclusive premiere or check it out below.