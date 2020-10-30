Dark Tranquillity Shares New Music Video "The Dark Unbroken"

Band Photo: Dark Tranquillity (?)

Swedish melodic death metal veterans Dark Tranquillity has posted a new music video online for the song, "The Dark Unbroken." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's upcoming album, "Moment," which will be released through Century Media Records on November 20th.

Filmed in the heart of Gothenburg with renowned tv/film director Erik Eger (Thicker than water, One hundred years of Evil) "The Dark Unbroken" shows the city as we've seen it this year and it reflects our longing to be back on a stage together. Shot in part at the beautiful Stora Teatern that has stood in the centre of town since 1859 this serves as a transition to our upcoming streamed live show from the very same stage on the 21st of Nov. More info on this to follow, until then, enjoy The Dark Unbroken!