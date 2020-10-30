Sodom Posts New Lyric Video "Indoctrination" Online

Band Photo: Sodom (?)

German thrash metal legends Sodom has posted a new lyric video online for the song, "Indoctrination." You can check it out below. The track comes from their forthcoming new album, "Genesis XIX," which is set to be released on November 27th through SPV/Steamhammer. The album marks the first full length album to feature guitarist Yorck Segatz and drummer Toni Merkel, as well as the first album to feature guitarist Frank Blackfire since the classic 1989 release, "Agent Orange."