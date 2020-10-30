Eleine Releases "Dancing In Hell" Music Video
Eleine has released the third video single & title track from their upcoming album "Dancing In Hell." Imagine yourself standing in the center of your own personal hell, but you have a smile on your face because you've tamed the flames and are dancing with them.
Eleine releases their 3rd full-length album "Dancing In Hell" November 27, 2020, through Black Lodge Records on CD, LP, cassette, box set & digital. For the recording of the new album, Eleine returned once again to The Panic Room, the album is mixed and mastered by Thomas ”Plec” Johansson.
With "Dancing In Hell," Eleine share stories of inner demons, strength and loss. This is Eleine's most powerful album yet and sets a new standard within the symphonic metal genre with hard hitting, melodic and seductive metal that has become the renowned Eleine sound.
