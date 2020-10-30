Interview

Accuser Guitarist René Schütz Discusses His Return To The Band, New Album And Concern For The Future

Thrash metal remains one of the most beloved sub-genres in metal. The combination of heavy metal and punk rock saw a new, vibrant sound emerge all over the world, making stars out of the likes of Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Suicidal Tendencies. While thrash historians will tell you that there was a scene in almost every part of the world, everyone agrees that the two countries who did it best were America and Germany. German thrash spawned its own cult heroes such as Kreator, Sodom and Destruction, but all gave the world some other gems like Assassin, Holy Moses and of course, Accuser.

Founded in Siegen in 1986, Accuser has had a steady career with no less than eleven albums under their belt and a brand new, eponymous record ready to be unleashed in just a fortnite. To find out more about this new release, I spoke with returning guitarist René Schütz about all things related to the album, as well as his return to the band, Germany's response to the pandemic and much more. You can check it out below.