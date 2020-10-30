Benighted Premiere New Song "Stab the Weakest" For Halloween

Band Photo: Benighted (?)

Benighted are back with a brand new single titled 'Stab the Weakest'. There’s also a new T-Shirt line to accompany this new track, you can find it HERE.

"We all agree to say that these times we are living really suck, so everything we can do to cheer us up is welcome! We Benighted decided to prepare something special for you and do it the HALLOWEEN way!

That’s why we release today a new track “Stab The Weakest”, a brutal track where you might recognize one of your favorite horror movies theme."