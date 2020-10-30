Heretic Ritual Premiere New Song "Black Perverted Abomination" From Upcoming New Album "War-Desecration-Genocide / Passages of Infinite Hatred"

Mexican trio Heretic Ritual premiere a new song entitled "Black Perverted Abomination", taken from their upcoming new album "War-Desecration-Genocide / Passages of Infinite Hatred". The record is set for release on November 10th by Death In Pieces Records and Goatthrone Records.

Check out now "Black Perverted Abomination" below.