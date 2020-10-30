Rob Zombie Premieres New Song "The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)" From Upcoming New Album "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy"

Band Photo: Rob Zombie (?)

Rob Zombie‘s new studio full-length “The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy” has been scheduled for a February 12th release date by Nuclear Blast. The first advance track from that album named “The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)“, has premiered online, streaming below:

“The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy” will run as follows:

01 – “Expanding The Head Of Zed”

02 – “The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)”

03 – “The Ballad Of Sleazy Rider”

04 – “Hovering Over The Dull Death”

05 – “Shadow Of The Cemetery Man”

06 – “A Brief Static Hum And Then The Radio Blared”

07 – “18th Century Cannibals, Excitable Morlocks And A One-Way Ticket On The Ghost Train”

08 – “The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man”

09 – “The Much Talked Of Metamorphosis”

10 – “The Satanic Rites Of Blacula”

11 – “Show Of Stones”

12 – “Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass”

13 – “Boom-Boom-Boom”

14 – “What You Gonna Do With That Gun Mama?”

15 – “Get Loose”

16 – “The Serenity Of Witches”

17 – “Crow Killer Blues”