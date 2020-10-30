Butcher Babies Premiere New Song “Bottom Of The Bottle”

Butcher Babies premiere a new track titled “Bottom Of The Bottle“. The single comes alongside the band's own ‘Blood Red Blend‘ wine celebrating Butcher Babies' 10th anniversary. The group collaborated with Desert Rock Vineyards on that pinot noir and will be releasing it soon via butcherbabiesmerch.com.

While just now seeing the light of day, the song itself was originally penned back in May of 2019. Guitarist Andy James, now of Five Finger Death Punch, guests on the track.

Comments frontwoman Heidi Shepherd :

“It was a beautiful, summer evening in the Arizona desert when ‘Bottom Of A Bottle‘ was created. I sat outside watching the sunset while sipping on a drink and realized that all the inspiration I needed was all around me. This song is a product of the environment it was created in.

In that moment, I was the guy at the end of the bar telling stories from yesterday-year. I’ve been there a time or two so the lyrics just flowed. This song holds a special place in my heart because of that exact moment. We’ve been sitting on this song for a long time so I can not wait for our fanbase to take the trip with us!”

Adds fellow frontwoman Carla Harvey:

“Haven’t we all been at the bottom of the bottle at some point? Name a better way to to commiserate about it than by writing an anthem that turns the heartache into a celebration. We are pumped to finally release some new tunes that showcase a different side of who we are, yet remain uniquely Butcher Babies.”