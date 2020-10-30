Like Moths To Flames Premiere New Single “Killing What’s Underneath”
Like Moths To Flames premiere a new single called “Killing What’s Underneath“ taken from their fifth full-length album “No Eternity In Gold” which drops today, October 30th, via UNFD. You can check out that advance track via YouTube below:
