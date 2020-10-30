Psycroptic Premiere New Song & Music Video “A Fragile Existence”
Psycroptic premiere a new official music video titled “A Fragile Existence”, the opening track of their upcoming two-song EP “The Watcher Of All”. The outing is scheduled for a November 27th release date by Prosthetic Records/Agonia Records.
Comments drummer Dave Haley:
“I feel very privileged to be able to continue working with Psycroptic; never feeling like we have to do something musically that we don’t want to. We like heavy, aggressive music that is all about the guitar riff. Fast, slow, tech, simple – doesnt matter. A sick riff is a sick riff. Thats one thing I feel will never change with the band; riff driven, and focusing on the song. Joe is one of the best riff writers around; and pushes us all to bring our A game to the final song development.”
