Orange Goblin Parts Ways With Bassist Martyn Millard

British heavy metal stalwarts Orange Goblin will be parting ways with bassist Martyn Millard following their upcoming livestream shows, the musician has announced. A statement from Millard reads as follows:

"These two shows will be my last in this amazing band."

"I've been thinking about it for a couple of years, and the 25th anniversary, the end of this year, seemed like the right time," says Martyn. "It hasn't happened that we can play the 25th anniversary set this year; we were due to do all sorts of festivals and gigs and had all these plans, but it hasn't happened. And if I wait until there's some sort of normality, then that could be this time next year at least. I'd just be holding the band back. There's no hard feelings, I love them and I always will. I'll always support this amazing band!

"The changeover with the new bass player, which will be announced in due course, will be as smooth as I can possibly make it," continues Millard. "Now's as good a time as any to have that changeover when there's no shows and it can be done properly. So, that's what I want to do. And, it gives me a little chance right now to say thank you to everybody who's helped the band in all sorts of ways - driven us, put us up, fed us, wiped our asses, everything. All the crew, and everyone who's worked for the band in that way. All the fans for supporting us, and some people going way, way, way beyond the call of what is normal, getting the band tattooed on you, and traveling abroad to see us, and following us on tour. You guys make it worth the while, and I wouldn't change that for the world. So, thank you to all you people who have helped us in any way. And thank you to the three guys: Ben, Joe, Chris. I wouldn't do it with any other people."