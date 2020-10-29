Crypta, Featuring Former Nervosa And Burning Witches Members, To Record Debut Album In January
Crypta, the death metal quartet featuring former Nervosa members Fernanda Lira and Luana Dametto, as well as ex Burning Witches guitarist Sonia Anubis and former Hagbard guitarist Tainá Bergamaschi, has announced that they will begin recording their highly anticipated debut album in January of next year. A message from the band reads as follows:
"We’re glad to share with you that we’ll soon get in the studio to record our first full length – studio time is scheduled for January.
"It’s been a while since everything related to the recording is all set, so we decided now would be a good time to let you know about it, once you’ve shown to be very curious and anxious about it! We are currently focused on finishing the pre production of the album and with time we’ll be posting more news and details on it, so stay tuned!
"In the meantime, we hope you enjoy the weekly snippets we’ll be posting regarding the songwriting process and other miscellaneous material!"
