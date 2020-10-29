Auðn Streaming New Album "Vökudraumsins fangi"
Icelandic black metal outfit Auðn has posted their new album, "Vökudraumsins fangi" online for streaming. You can listen to the record in full below. The album is set to be released tomorrow (October 30th) through Season Of Mist Records and can be ordered here.
Tracklisting:
1. Einn um alla tíð
2. Eldborg
3. Birtan hugann brennir
4. Verður von að bráð
5. Drepsótt
6. Næðir um
7. Horfin mér
8. Á himin stara
9. Ljóstýra
10. Vökudraumsins fangi
