Autopsy Releases New Lyric Video "Maggots In The Mirror"

Band Photo: Autopsy (?)

Peaceville Records will issue Autopsy’s first official live album, "Live In Chicago," on October 30. The album will feature classic tracks form over three decades of depravity and will include a new, unreleased track, "Maggots In The Mirror." Listen to the track via the lyric video below.

"Live In Chicago" will out on double gatefold black vinyl and CD formats.

"Live In Chicago" was recorded at Reggie’s Rock Club, March 7, 2020, and contains 66 minutes of classics spanning the whole 30+ year career of the death metal legends. The release also notably includes the brand new track "Maggots in the Mirror," giving fans something to chew on while the impending next studio release takes shape. Due to recent and somewhat unforeseen global events, this stands as Autopsy’s only gig of 2020, out of what was intended to be a string of several appearances. Luckily the show was professionally recorded, unknowing of what was about to follow.

With mixing carried out by Adam Munoz, notable for his work on Autopsy’s studio albums, Live In Chicago captures Autopsy in all of their ferocious, gory glory, with artwork once again conjured from the masterfully warped mind of Wes Benscoter (Slayer, Nile, Kreator).