Durbin Signs With Frontiers Music Srl.; New Album Due In 2021

Frontiers Music Srl is proud to announce the signing of singer James Durbin to the label for a multi-album deal under the moniker 'Durbin'. He is currently putting the finishing touches to his label debut, which will be a pure, unadulterated, headbanging heavy metal affair with the singer proudly wearing his influences on his sleeve while simultaneously forging his own path.

"I am awakened," says James. "The opportunity to begin writing the next chapter of my musical life with Frontiers has given me the creative recharge I have needed. We are establishing the musical direction that I have been envisioning in my head for all these years and I’m so happy to have finally found a home for it."

James Durbin is an American singer, songwriter and guitarist from Santa Cruz, California. Many (especially in the US) associate him with his appearances on Season 10 of American Idol, where he unabashedly flew the flag for heavy metal and even appeared on the finale with metal gods Judas Priest for rousing renditions of "Living After Midnight" and "Breaking the Law." He has also worked and performed alongside other incredible musicians that include Stevie Wonder, Don Was, Zakk Wylde, Sheryl Crow, Tom Jones, Steel Panther, Mick Mars of Mötley Crüe and Bob Babbitt of The Funk Brothers.

James’ signature vocal prowess and powerful stage presence have earned him the stamp of approval and praise from rock and metal royalty such as Steven Tyler, Sammy Hagar and Rob Halford. He has four full length albums to his name, in addition to lending his voice to a handful of other full length releases.

James Durbin is an artist on the rise and a performer not to be missed. Expect his first record as ‘Durbin’ in early 2021. Fans of current traditional heavy metal acts like Haunt, Eternal Champion, Sumerlands and Enforcer, as well as hard rock and classic heavy metal fans in general, are in for a treat!