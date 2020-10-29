Column
Unearthing the Metal Underground: El Paso, Texas' Nexul
There’s something absolutely disconcerting and ominous about the black and death metal bands from the border town of El Paso, Texas - whose sister city of Juarez, Mexico, is one of the murder capitals of the world. The hellish hymns of bands like Obeisance, Satanik Goat Ritual, Hellvetron and Nyogthaeblisz are distinct yet common in their shared, distinct sense of darkness. Members of the latter two acts also stand together in the occult-obsessed blackened death metal band Nexul that is also a part of what’s known as the Ordo Satanae Imperium collective. Conceived in 2011, the quartet hasn’t been the most prolific band out there—having released only a demo and a full-length album—but the Texans have clearly focused upon quality rather than quantity.
The Texans are about to release their first EP, “Scythed Wings of Poisonous Decay,” on December 4 via Germany’s Iron Bonehead Productions. While the debut "Paradigm of Chaos" was an onslaught of unhinged chaos, the new release is a streamlined and more traditionally written album comparatively. But with epic songs like “Reflected in Glaring Eyes” and “M.S.R.,” Nexul hasn’t forsaken an ounce of their raw grit. It’s actually noticeably more vile and filthy than the band’s previous output. Nexul is a force to be reckoned with in the live setting, so hopefully shows will become the norm once again much sooner rather than later.
Jay H. Gorania is a long time metal journalist and sings for Trench Warfare. He also writes for Blabbermouth and Hellbound.ca and has in the past edited for Pit and written for Metal Maniacs, Unrestrained!, Hails and Horns, AMP and Outburn as well as other media outlets.
