Mystic Festival Adds Dozens Of Bands To 2021 Line-up

Band Photo: Judas Priest (?)

The three day concert marathon will feature all genres of metal: thrash, death, stoner, grind, black, groove, doom as well as dark electronic, hardcore and neofolk.

True hell over the Baltic sea will be brought to you by: (0), 1914, Alien Weaponry, Azarath, Baest, Czern, Dead Lord, Deluge, Dopelord, Dwaal, Fleshworld, Gold, Grift, Hangman’s Chair, Irfan, Konvent, Lindy-Fay Hella, Maggot Heart, Major Kong, The Materia, Medico Peste, Motanka, Neon Haze (Octopussy / Favorit89 / Nightrun87), Okkultokrati, Only Sons, Ovo, The Picturebooks, Proscription, Raging Speedhorn, Red Scalp, Rosk, Spaceslug, Stay Nowhere, Taraban, Tester Gier, Truchlo Strzygi, Twin Temple and The Vintage Caravan.

Mystic Festival 2021 will take place on the first days of June next year in Gdansk, in the post-industrial area of the shipyard.