Subterraen Premiere New Song "Wrath Of A Downtrodden Planet" From Upcoming New Album "Rotten Human Kingdom"

French blackened sludge/doom metal band Subterraen premiere a new song entitled "Wrath Of A Downtrodden Planet", taken from their upcoming new album "Rotten Human Kingdom", which will be out in stores November 20th, 2020 via Transcending Obscurity Records.

Check out now "Wrath Of A Downtrodden Planet" below.