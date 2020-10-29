Einvigi Premiere Title Track To Upcoming New Album "Sielulintu"

Finnland, Turku-based blackgaze band Einvigi premiere a first single from their forthcoming debut album "Sielulintu" (”Soul bird”) which is scheduled to drop on December 11th 2020 by Inverse Records.

Tell the band:

"Sielulintu (”Soul bird”) is the first single and the title song of Einvigi’s forthcoming album. First notes of the song were actually put together already in 2009, so in a way the song also represents the bands long-span work to hone their sound. All in all, the song is a comprehensive representation of the albums soundscape swaying from light atmospheric moods all the way to darker metal nuances. The lyrics tell a tale of one of the symbols of Finnish folklore, the soul bird. The symbol has inspired numerous artists throughout time with one of the most renowned texts including the poem “Varpunen jouluaamuna” (“Sparrow on Christmas Morning”) by Zachris Topelius from 1859.

The soul bird theme was also tattooed on the arm of the bands founder Petteri Granberg in 2019, before the album recordings started.."