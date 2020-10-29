Badgered Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Bury Me" From Upcoming Debut Album

Finnish thrash metal band Badgered premiere the first single and lyric video from their upcoming debut album. Titled "Bury Me" you can listen to the track below:

Comment the band of their new single:

”"Bury Me" tells about an oppressive mental struggle behind the mask. Many things such as relationships, health and environment are taken for granted. It is so hard to admit the real, decaying state of those matters while living in the bubble. Life seems to be perfect in every way and it is assumed to be always that way. However, the the increasing mental pressure and various sudden chances of life will give a serious reality check from time to time and that fake play of perfection comes to an end. Just to get started once again, and again...”.