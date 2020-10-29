Wake Premiere New Song "Vast and Infinite"
Canadian progressive grindcore band Wake premiere a new song entitled "Vast and Infinite". The standalone single is streaming via Soundcloud for you below:
Check out now "Vast and Infinite" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Sock Puppet Parody Premiere “Black No. 1” Parody
- Next Article:
Badgered Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Bury Me"
0 Comments on "Wake Premiere New Single 'Vast and Infinite'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.