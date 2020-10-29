"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Psychosexual (Ex-Five Finger Death Punch) Premiere New Video “I Wanna Be The Blood In Your Cut”

posted Oct 29, 2020 at 3:40 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Five Finger Death Punch

Band Photo: Five Finger Death Punch (?)

Psychosexual, spearheaded by ex-Five Finger Death Punch drummer Jeremy Spencer, premiere an animated video for their song “I Wanna Be The Blood In Your Cut“ taken from their latest album, “Torch The Faith“.

