Death Dealer Releases New Music Video "Running With The Wolves"
The band Death Dealer lead by Ross The Boss has issued a second track, "Running With The Wolves," as a preview of their forthcoming 3rd record, "Conquered Lands" - to be released worldwide November 13, 2020, through Steel Cartel. A video for the track has also been released, which can be viewed below.
