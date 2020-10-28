Black Fate Uploads New Music Video "Maze"
Greek power prog Black Fate is sharing with fans their new music video "Maze" in support of the new album "Ithaca" released on October 23rd via Rockshots Records and Rubicon Records in Japan.
The band comments about the song:
"'?aze' is one of the most representing tracks for "Ithaca" and Black Fate in 2020. It has one of our favorite guitar riffs and one of the most catchy choruses in the album. The middle section shows our atmospheric and progressive side. With haunting melodies and vocals, delicate keyboards, and a technical yet very melodic solo, Maze is one of our favorite songs in 'Ithaca"'.
