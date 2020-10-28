Dark Tranquillity Posts Sixth "Moment" Studio Vlog Online
Band Photo: Dark Tranquillity (?)
Swedish melodic death metal veterans Dark Tranquillity has posted the sixth episode of their studio vlog series online. You can check it out below. The vlogs are in aid of their forthcoming album, "Moment," which will be released on November 20th througn Century Media and is their first album since 2016's, "Atoma," making it the longest gap in between Dark Tranquillity albums yet.
