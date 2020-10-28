"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Leaves Eyes Shares New Music Video "War Of Kings"

posted Oct 28, 2020 at 10:26 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

German/Finnish metal outfit Leaves' Eyes has posted a new music video online for the song, "War Of Kings." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's new album, "The Last Viking," which was released through AFM Records last week (October 23rd.) The album is also their third in the band's Viking trilogy, following the 2005 album, "Vinland Saga" and it's successor, "King Of Kings," which was released in 2015.

