Sacred Reich Releases New Music Video "Something To Believe"
Last year, Sacred Reich released their first record in 23 years: "Awakening." Now, the band has launched a new video for the album track, "Something To Believe", which can be viewed below.
Sacred Reich comments: "With the uncertainty that we are all experiencing, we think it's time for 'Something To Believe'."
"Awakening" showcases everything a fan would expect and hope for from the Phoenix, Arizona unit: a timeless collection comprised of blistering thrash, crushing grooves, meticulous solos, and socially conscious lyrics. The return of Dave McClain, who manned the drum throne from 1991 to 1997, and the addition of 22-year old guitarist Joey Radziwill, alongside original members guitarist Wiley Arnett and vocalist/bassist Phil Rind, are integral facets of the record.
