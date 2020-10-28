Toxic Holocaust Added To Mexico Metal Fest VI Line-up
Thrashers Toxic Holocaust have been added to the 2021 Mexico Metal Fest roster that will take place on October 29th, in Monterrey, Mexico. In addition, Grim Reaper will be replacing Grave Digger on the 5th edition happening on October 30th.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Toxic Holocaust Added To Mexico Metal Fest VI"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.