Toxic Holocaust Added To Mexico Metal Fest VI Line-up

posted Oct 28, 2020 at 11:31 AM by Greekbastard.  (0 Comments)

Thrashers Toxic Holocaust have been added to the 2021 Mexico Metal Fest roster that will take place on October 29th, in Monterrey, Mexico. In addition, Grim Reaper will be replacing Grave Digger on the 5th edition happening on October 30th.

