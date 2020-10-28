Exclusive

DayGlo Mourning Premiere New Song Via Metalunderground.com

Atlanta's sludge monsters, DayGlo Mourning, have released their new song entitled "Dead Star" exclusively on Metalunderground.com. The song is from their upcoming album of the same name which will be released on Feb 12, 2021, via Black Doomba Records.

The band commented: “This space opus can relate to a lot of things, as everybody has a bad day at some point, maybe it's in outer space. Imagine, being trapped inside a starship that’s set on autopilot headed into a dying sun, with no way to change course. I imagine being in that predicament, you’d question a lot of things, and see the memories of your life flash before your eyes. This is Dead Star” - Jerimy McNeil, Bassist-Vocalist DayGlo Mourning

Pre-orders start on October

Listen to "Dead Star" below!

Check out their Facebook page here.