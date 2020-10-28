Cvlt Ov The Svn Signs With Napalm Records; Debut Album Expected Next Year
Finnish occult murder pop inventors Cvlt Ov The Svn have inked a worldwide record deal with Napalm Records.
While rock music seems to have lost its danger and mystique in a lot of ways, Cvlt Ov The Svn are the force that embodies just that. Eeriness, danger and angst with a pinch of romanticism and seduction and a load of morbid horror theatrics - all wrapped in a melancholic and catchy, yet very rock, and at times even heavy, sound, drawing its influences from all sorts of artists and genres.
Commented the mysterious creative visionary behind the band: "For me the inspiration is darkness itself, as I am able to understand it. When I write songs, I want to push people’s boundaries, so I want to come up with ideas that make you go, ‘What the f**k?!'. Napalm Records is obviously one of the legends. It is an honor to be part of the lineage, part of this family."
The band is currently working on their first full-length album - more to be announced soon.
