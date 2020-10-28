Heretical Sect Premiere New Song & Music Video "The Depths Of Weeping Infinity" From Upcoming New Album "Rapturous Flesh Consumed"
Heretical Sect premiere a new track and music video titled, "The Depths Of Weeping Infinity", taken from the band's forthcoming full-length album, "Rapturous Flesh Consumed", due out on December 11, 2020 via Gilead Media.
