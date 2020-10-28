Daggra Premiere New Song & Music Video "Diminishing Returns" From Upcoming New Split "Kizuna"
Texas-based grindcore band Daggra premiere a new song and music video "Diminishing Returns", taken from their upcoming new split release with Japan’s own Retortion Terror titled "Kizuna". The album will be released by Wise Grinds Records on November 13th, 2020.
The video for Daggra below features a combination of tour footage, live shots and in studio recording.
