Icare Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Khaos"

La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland-based brutal death metal/blackened grindcore band Icare premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Khaos". The record will be released by Division Records on October 30.

Check out now "Khaos" in its entirety below.