Oceano & The Browning Members Launch Nintendo-Themed Metal Band Super Slam Bros.
Oceano vocalist Adam Warren alongside The Browning guitarist Brian Moore, has launched a new side-project called Super Slam Bros. (inspired by Nintendo‘s ‘Super Smash Bros.‘). A first track and lyric video titled “Illegal Dino Racing” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Boundaries Premiere New Official Music Video
- Next Article:
Icare Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream
0 Comments on "Super Slam Bros. Premiere “Illegal Dino Racing”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.