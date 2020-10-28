Boundaries Premiere New Music Video “I’d Rather Not Say”
Boundaries premiere a new official music video for their song “I’d Rather Not Say” off their upcoming new album, “Your Receding Warmth“. A November 13th release date has been scheduled for that outing by Unbeaten Records. Boundaries recorded the new outing with producer Randy Leboeuf (The Acacia Strain, Gideon).
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Sick Of It All Share Quarantined Performance Video
- Next Article:
Super Slam Bros. Premiere “Illegal Dino Racing”
0 Comments on "Boundaries Premiere New Official Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.