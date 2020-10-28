"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Boundaries Premiere New Music Video “I’d Rather Not Say”

posted Oct 28, 2020 at 2:05 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Boundaries premiere a new official music video for their song “I’d Rather Not Say” off their upcoming new album, “Your Receding Warmth“. A November 13th release date has been scheduled for that outing by Unbeaten Records. Boundaries recorded the new outing with producer Randy Leboeuf (The Acacia Strain, Gideon).

