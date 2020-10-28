Sick Of It All Premiere Quarantined Performance Video Of “Hardcore Horseshoe”
Sick Of It All premiere their quarantined performance of “Hardcore Horseshoe” taken from their latest album "Wake The Sleeping Dragon". The clip is the fourth episode in their six-part video series.
Comment the band:
“This week’s track ‘Hardcore Horseshoe‘ is from our latest album ‘Wake The Sleeping Dragon!‘. The muscle bound riffs and tongue in cheek lyrics show the parities of growing older in the scene and male pattern baldness brought to you by Armand and definitely a band favorite on the album. Unfortunately we haven’t had the chance to play it live (yet) because as we were about to add it Covid hit. So here it is in all its quarantine glory.”
