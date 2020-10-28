Blood From The Soul (Napalm Death, Megadeth, Converge, Etc.) Premiere New Song & Video “Calcified Youth”

Blood From The Soul premiere a new track and video titled “Calcified Youth”, taken from their impending new album “DSM-5”, which will be released via Deathwish Inc. on November 13th.

Napalm Death bassist Shane Embury, for this revamped incarnation of the supergroup joins forces with Jacob Bannon (Converge, Wear Your Wounds, etc.), Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth, Cadaver, etc.) and Jesper Liveröd (ex-Nasum, etc.).