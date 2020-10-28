Blood From The Soul (Napalm Death, Megadeth, Converge, Etc.) Premiere New Song & Video “Calcified Youth”
Band Photo: Megadeth (?)
Blood From The Soul premiere a new track and video titled “Calcified Youth”, taken from their impending new album “DSM-5”, which will be released via Deathwish Inc. on November 13th.
Napalm Death bassist Shane Embury, for this revamped incarnation of the supergroup joins forces with Jacob Bannon (Converge, Wear Your Wounds, etc.), Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth, Cadaver, etc.) and Jesper Liveröd (ex-Nasum, etc.).
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Wolfheart Posts New Lyric Video Online
- Next Article:
Sick Of It All Share Quarantined Performance Video
0 Comments on "Blood From The Soul Premiere New Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.