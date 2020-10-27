Wolfheart Posts New Lyric Video "Horizon On Fire" Online

At the beginning of April 2020 just as the world as we knew it began to change, Finnish heavy melodic death metal band Wolfheart released their newest full-length crusher, Wolves Of Karelia, via Napalm Records. Today, the band has emerged from the darkness once again with a vibrant lyric video for their blisteringly heavy track "Horizon On Fire", cut from the new album.

Wolfheart frontman Tuomas Saukkonen says about the track and video:

"Of the entire album, 'Horizon on Fire' is the song that best underlines how outnumbered the Finnish army was with only 32 tanks against over 2500 Russian tanks, 114 aircrafts against Russian 3800 aircrafts and manpower almost three times the enemy during one of the coldest winters of those times. I was born in the Karelian region and my father's family farm is only 7km from the border that was drawn after the war, so I also have a very strong personal connection to those historical events. So, lines like below were written purely to honor the sacrifice of the generation that fought the war.

"In the shelter of the woods

Edges of lakes and fields ages have stood

Winters fury on our side

We can't be defeated

We have to hold the line

"This lyric video was done by our graphics guy, Nikos Stavridakis of VisionBlack, who has done all of our album graphics for the previous three albums. We wanted to give him a bigger role and get him involved in our video production too so he could bring the album graphic work into life in video format, and underline the Finnish Winter War theme even more deeply."