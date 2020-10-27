Pillory Reveals New Album "Scourge On Earth" Details; Posts New Music Video "Imminent Obliteration" Online

Boston death metal one-man project Pillory returns with new single 'Imminent Obliteration' and announces long-awaited third album "Scourge On Humanity," set for release on December 18th via Unique Leader Records. In addition to this, a music video for the song, "Imminent Obliteration" can be found below.

Pillory mastermind Darren Cesca (Deeds of Flesh, Arsis, Burn in Silence, Goratory) comments on the single's concemt: "'Imminent Obliteration' is part one of the final piece of the album's 12 minute closer. It’s an aggressive entry to get things started. It details the final days, the last remnants of our life cycle. It represents the storms of fire, which we unleash upon ourselves. The lyrics characterize nuclear war, planned for profit and the fallout that results from that. It seemingly takes us by surprise yet at the same time we always saw it coming."

On the music, Darren continues: "Musically this track touches on several elements from throughout the record. Each instrument goes through a wide range of timing and tempo changes to help tell that story. This record was written and composed in a very organic way and I wanted to first release a track that shows that progression and journey. It sets the mood for the end of the album and the 3three preceding pieces that follow. Each PILLORY album for me is an experimental, extreme, grindy, death metal experience. Enjoy the ride."

Tracklisting:

1. Depleted Mortal Prosperity

2. Diluted Existence

3. Synergistic Diffusion

4. Emanate Deprecation

5. Inherent Genetic Collapse

6. Envisaged Transmutation

7. Epidemic Infection

8. Imminent Obliteration

9. Our Wretched Divinity

10. Calculating Progressive Extinct

11. Terminus