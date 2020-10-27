MRTVI Premiere New Song "Perceived Entirety" From Upcoming New Album "Omniscient Hallucinatory Delusion"
Experimental black metal band MRTVI premiere a new song entitled "Perceived Entirety", taken from their upcoming new album "Omniscient Hallucinatory Delusion", which will be out in stores November 6th via Transcending Obscurity.
Check out now "Perceived Entirety" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Lionheart Premiere Live Video For "LHHC"
- Next Article:
Intoxicated Premiere New Music Video For "Yuck"
0 Comments on "MRTVI Premiere New Song 'Perceived Entirety'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.