MRTVI Premiere New Song "Perceived Entirety" From Upcoming New Album "Omniscient Hallucinatory Delusion"

Experimental black metal band MRTVI premiere a new song entitled "Perceived Entirety", taken from their upcoming new album "Omniscient Hallucinatory Delusion", which will be out in stores November 6th via Transcending Obscurity.

Check out now "Perceived Entirety" below.