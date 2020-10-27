Lionheart Premiere Live Video For “LHHC”
Lionheart premiere their new official live video for “LHHC“ taken from their forthcoming live set, “Live At Summer Breeze“, out on November 06th via Fast Break! Records. The outing features the band's August 15th, 2019 performance at last year’s ‘Summer Breeze‘ festival in Dinkelsbühl, Germany.
