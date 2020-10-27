World Be Free (Terror, Strife, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Down & Beyond”

Hardcore supergroup World Be Free (Terror, Strife, Judge, Envy, Excel, Etc.) premiere their new single and official music video “Down & Beyond” streaming via YouTube below. The track is taken from their approaching new EP “One Time For Unity” due out on November 13th through Revelation Records.

Comments singer Scott Vogel (Terror, Buried Alive):

“I believe I was the person really pushing for this song to make the cut. I really liked the energy and overall vibe of this one. It took some time to get this thing to a place we all loved, but in the end it may be my favorite song on this record.”

Adds drummer Sammy Siegler (Judge, CIV, etc.):

“I didn’t write these lyrics, but it must suck to be beyond down?! It reminds me of the film ‘Taxi Driver‘ or ‘Falling Down‘ with Michael Douglas. These are some tough days with everything going on in the world: ‘Now I can’t feel a thing, life goes on/My mind is spiraling, down & beyond.”